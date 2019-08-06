India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live telecast and streaming, when and where to watch Guyana match

Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Team India will aim to go for a clean sweep while trying to test its bench strength when they take on West Indies in the final match at the Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

After registering a four-wicket win in the first T20I, India on Sunday secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I in Florida, thereby clinching the series. On the other hand, Windies -- who have already lost the series -- will look to play for lost pride and end the three-match rubber on a high, before taking on the Men in Blue in the three ODIs and the subsequent two-Test series.

"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony of the second T20I.

Here's all you need to know about the third T20I between India and West Indies:

When will the 3rd T20I between West Indies and India begin?

West Indies vs India 3rd T20I will start from 9:30 AM local time (7 PM IST) on Tuesday, August 6.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

When and where to watch the matches?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), will broadcast all the matches of India tour of West Indies. The matches will be shown in English on Sony Ten 1 channels and in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 channels. The Live streaming of the series will be done on SonyLIV.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Oshane Thomas.

(Inputs from Agencies)