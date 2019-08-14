India vs West Indies 3rd ODI at Port of Spain -- weather forecast, pitch report: Will rain play spoilsport again?

While rain played spoilsport during the second ODI between India and West Indies, even today the weather is likely to remain cloudy for the better part of the day.

Post a washout in the first ODI, West Indies and India were looking to claim a win in the second ODI, and batting first, India posted a commendable total of 279/7 in 50 overs on the back of a well-made hundred from skipper Virat Kohli and a handy 71 from Shreyas Iyer. While Evin Lewis did make a decent start for West Indies, and got to an 80-ball 65, many other batsmen did get starts but failed to convert them into big scores as the hosts fell to a 59-run loss and handed India a 1-0 lead in the series.

There were stoppages during the T20 international (T20I) series while the first One Day International (ODI) was deemed as a no result due to rain. Even in the second ODI in Port of Spain, there was a rain delay and the West Indies were given a reduced target to chase against India. So will the rain hamper today's match at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad?

According to Accuweather, there are high chances of showers throughout the morning and early afternoon up to 2 PM, which could hamper play on Wednesday. The weather is expected to stay clear for the latter half of the afternoon and evening with only part cloud cover. So we are likely to have a curtailed game with plenty of stoppages. The chances of rain are around 52% in Port of Spain while the maximum temperature expected is to be 34 degree Celsius.

Pitch Report

Queen's Park Oval is a high scoring venue with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. With overcast conditions coming into play, a total in the range of 270+ can be defended with the pitch set to slow down in the second half. The wicket at the stadium isn't most conducive for stroke play and that will once again see the need for the batsmen to dig in deep and play according to situations.