India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: When and Where to watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India outplayed the West Indies in all departments to record a massive 318-run win in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. India are runaway favourites going into the second and final match at the Sabina Park against a team that neither showed the resolve nor the aptitude required to put up a sustained fight in five-day cricket.

Rishabh Pant will be desperate to pay back the faith reposed in him by the team management and Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the devastating fast bowling unit.

For West Indies, there hasn't been much to write home about as none of their players even got a half-century in two innings. Talented players like Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope didn't measure up while the normally dependable Roston Chase also looked out of sorts in the second innings. The only saving grace for them was the new ball pair of Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach, who bowled their hearts out without much support from others.

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd Test?

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will be played from August 30 to September 3, 2019.

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd Test played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

What time does the West Indies vs India 2nd Test begin?

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 2nd Test?

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 2nd Test?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test will be available on SonyLIV.