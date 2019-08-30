India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Weather forecast: Thunderstorms during the day could hamper match

Rain interrupted the first Test on a couple of occasions but it did not affect the outcome of the game. However, the weather is expected to play a part in the proceedings in the second Test. As per AccuWeather forecast, there are instances of thunderstorms during the day. Also, the level of humidity is expected to be around 58 per cent while the precipitation level is expected to be 20 per cent. Clouds will hover around for the entire day and this could have an effect on the proceedings out in the middle. Also, the temperature will increase and it is expected to be around 32 degrees. If the level of precipitation is anything to go by, there could be stoppages in play due to passing showers, but this should not be a major worry for the players as well as the umpires.

The visitors seem to have all their bases covered, having arguably the most well-rounded attack in world cricket at the moment. All the three seamers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Sharma -- were among the wickets in Antigua which has been the case now for quite some time. Also, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played the role of supporting spinner superbly. Besides picking up wickets, he also contributed with crucial runs in the first innings and showed why he is such an integral member of the team in all three formats of the game.