India vs West Indies 2019, 3rd ODI: Live telecast and streaming, when and where to watch

After a convincing show in the second ODI, Virat Kohli and boys will look to seal the deal in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. With the opening game washed out, the Indians have taken a 1-0 lead and the last game of the series will decide if India will lift the ODI trophy as well after a clinical show in the T20I series.

For India, it will be about keeping the foot on the pedal and not giving any inch away to the hosts. After an 11-innings phase where he didn't score a century, Kohli roared back to register his 42nd century in the second ODI and more than the hundred, it was the way in which he guided Shreyas Iyer in the middle overs that made the knock all the more special.

Interestingly, this could be the last time that the legendary Chris Gayle takes the field and the West Indies outfit would look to give him a grand send-off. Speaking during the 2019 World Cup, Gayle had said that the ODI series and the Test series that followed would be his last. But the Windies selectors kept emotions aside and decided to ignore him for the Tests. So, the third ODI could be the last time that the opener is seen in Windies colours.

