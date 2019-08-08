India vs West Indies 2019, 1st ODI: Live telecast and streaming, when and where to watch

With an air of invincibility, India return to the format that gave them a heartbreak in the not-too-distant past, facing West Indies in the first of three-match ODI series on Thursday. Entering the 2019 ICC World Cup as firm favourites, India's hopes were dashed following their semi-final defeat to a New Zealand outfit, which raised its game to another level.

However, Virat Kohli's men regrouped and quickly regained their mojo, effecting a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the just-concluded three-match T20 series. Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India's third best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma.

Thoroughly outplayed in the shortest format, West Indies will hope that Chris Gayle bolsters them. Gayle during the World Cup had announced that the home series against India will be his last.

Left-handed opener John Campbell, Roston Chase and all-rounder Keemo Paul have all been recalled to the 14-member squad for the matches which will be contested at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday, and on August 11 and 14 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be played on August 8, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What time does the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match begin?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The matches will be shown in English on Sony Ten 1 channels and in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st ODI match will be available on SonyLIV app.