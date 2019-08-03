India vs West Indies 1st T20I, Florida weather report: Frequent bouts of rainfall likely to interrupt game

Following the heartbreaking exit at the World Cup in England, Team India will now be competing against West Indies in their next assignment. The two teams will compete in three T20Is and three ODIs beginning August 3. After that, the two teams will begin their ICC World Test Championship campaign in the two-match series which starts from August 22.
India will play the first T20I against West Indies at Fort Lauderale in Florida on today. But the weather in the city indicates that the encounter between the two teams could be interrupted by frequent bouts of rainfall. The BCCI posted an image of the stadium on Thursday, in which dark clouds were seen hovering over the ground. “Cloudy here in Florida but a bunch of Indian fans are here to cheer #TeamIndia at practice,” the BCCI wrote in a tweet.
The weather forecast in Florida suggests that the game between India and West Indies might be interrupted at times with showers. However, the chances of rain are as minimal as 7%. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the morning. It is expected that there will be at least 95% cloud clover at all times during the match duration. Hence, there's always a chance of rain interrupting the match. The weather forecast of Saturday predicts 80 percent precipitation in the day with the temperature hovering between 32 and 26.
India and West Indies play back-to-back games at Lauderhill, before travelling to West Indies where both the sides meet for the final game of the T20I at Florida.
Back on the field after their World Cup debacle, Team India will start their preparations for next year's World T20 in the first T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium on Saturday. Before leaving for the West Indies tour, skipper Virat Kohli had said the line-up of such trophies - World T20s in 2020 and 2021 -- ensured "players always had something to play for, look forward to". And thus, the three-match rubber will provide him with the chance of giving youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent in the shortest format of the game.
