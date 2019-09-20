India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli breaks stumps in frustration, watch video

Virat Kohli had a spectacular day on the field against South Africa at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Be it Test, ODI or T20, Kohli always keeps the game alive with his on-field aggression.
In the second T20I against South Africa, Kohli’s aggression was in full show as he took a fantastic catch to get rid off his South African counterpart. It was the 10th over of the innings and a fumble in the deep by Shreyas Iyer allowed Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock to steal an extra run. Not just that, the wayward throw meant the Proteas also ran on the overthrow. This left the Indian captain fuming and he broke the stumps with his hand after collecting the ball.
Other than this it was a good day on the field for the Indian captain. South Africa were sent into bat after Kohli won the toss. The visitors scored 149/5 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs. Skipper Quinton de Kock top-scored with a 37-ball 52, while Temba Bavuma made 49. For India, Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets giving away 22 runs from his four overs.
Chasing 150, once again it was the Indian skipper who led from the front with an unbeaten 72 to guide his team home with six balls to spare. During his 72-run knock, he also pipped Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. The Indian skipper started the match on 2,369 runs in 65 innings to Rohit’s 2,422 runs in 88 innings.