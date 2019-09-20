India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli breaks stumps in frustration, watch video

Virat Kohli had a spectacular day on the field against South Africa at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Be it Test, ODI or T20, Kohli always keeps the game alive with his on-field aggression.

In the second T20I against South Africa, Kohli’s aggression was in full show as he took a fantastic catch to get rid off his South African counterpart. It was the 10th over of the innings and a fumble in the deep by Shreyas Iyer allowed Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock to steal an extra run. Not just that, the wayward throw meant the Proteas also ran on the overthrow. This left the Indian captain fuming and he broke the stumps with his hand after collecting the ball.