India vs South Africa: Surviving Initial Phase Was Important for Rohit Sharma, says Wasim Jaffer

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer probably understands the difficulties in opening the batting in Indian conditions against the red-ball. Jaffer praised Rohit Sharma after he finished the first day at Vizag unbeaten on 115.

Jaffer told Hindustan Times, “The biggest thing for Rohit was to survive and get through the initial phase. Once he got through the initial phase, he was always going to be dangerous and that is what we got to see today (Wednesday). Probably the once concern in his game is that he doesn’t come forward and goes hard at the ball outside the subcontinent. But I am sure he has matured as a player and made necessary modification to his game. The team management should give him a sustained stay in this new role."

Rohit Sharma's Test career got a new lease of life as he struck an unbeaten 115 in his first innings as an opener to take India to a commanding 202 for no loss against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of the series-opener. Rohit’s first three tons came while playing in the middle-order and this was the first instance where he was opening the innings in Tests and he marked it with a sensational ton.