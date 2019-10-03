Cricket

Updated on
LIVE

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India opt to bat against South Africa

By FPJ Web Desk

India will continue their World Test Championship campaign as they begin their home Test season against South Africa in the 3-match Test series, the first of which to begin on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. Rohit Sharma will be opening for the first time and has an opportunity to revive his Test career.

Lunch: India 324/1

What a frenetic run-scoring session that was. India added 122 in it, seemingly making up for time lost on the first day

Wicket: Finally!

Rohit Sharma falls for 176, stumped against Maharaj after overbalancing

150 for Rohit

South Africa's negative lines are being countered by reverse-sweeps and even lofts. Rohit gets to yet another landmark and South Africa appear clueless

The wait for the ball...

South Africa are now trying to rush through the overs with their spinners in a bid to get quickly to that 80-over mark

Maiden test ton for Mayank

There were a couple of nervy attempts at quick runs on 99 but he goes past that with a dab on the offside to bring up a well-deserved ton

And now a run out chance...

Mayank pushes for a second run off a misfield. Rohit was slow to take off and is forced to put in a dive

DROPPED: de Kock puts down Rohit

The batsman lofts him through midwicket for a boundary and off the very next delivery Philander induces an outside edge. But de Kock, standing up, drops it

Is the pitch doing its thing?

India start at 202/0. The final session yesterday was washed out but the weather seems to be better today morning. Still cloudy

