India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India opt to bat against South Africa

Lunch: India 324/1
What a frenetic run-scoring session that was. India added 122 in it, seemingly making up for time lost on the first day
150 for Rohit
South Africa's negative lines are being countered by reverse-sweeps and even lofts. Rohit gets to yet another landmark and South Africa appear clueless
The wait for the ball...
South Africa are now trying to rush through the overs with their spinners in a bid to get quickly to that 80-over mark
Maiden test ton for Mayank
There were a couple of nervy attempts at quick runs on 99 but he goes past that with a dab on the offside to bring up a well-deserved ton
And now a run out chance...
Mayank pushes for a second run off a misfield. Rohit was slow to take off and is forced to put in a dive
DROPPED: de Kock puts down Rohit
The batsman lofts him through midwicket for a boundary and off the very next delivery Philander induces an outside edge. But de Kock, standing up, drops it
Is the pitch doing its thing?
India start at 202/0. The final session yesterday was washed out but the weather seems to be better today morning. Still cloudy
