India vs South Africa 1st T20I, Weather Forecast Today: Will rain play spoilsport in Dharamshala?

The first T20I between India and South Africa, scheduled to take place in Dharamshala on Sunday. But the weather forecast is not good as there are chances of scattered rains during the day. The groundstaff was seen covering parts of playing area a day before the match.

The weather forecast suggests 80 per cent humidity in the region with heavy rainfall expected. Scattered Thunderstorms are also expected in the city which is set to host the match. Even though the match starts at 7pm IST and the forecast says that the sky should remain clear around that time, a passing shower is expected in the afternoon.

According to Accuweather, there will be intermittent clouds around 1 pm, while it will be 'partly' or 'mostly' sunny between 2 pm and 3 pm. However, a few thunderstorms are expected around 4 pm. Despite this, by the time the match starts a 7 pm, the forecast shows as 'hazy moonlight' with just three percent precipitation, which means there will be less chances of rain.

Captain Virat Kohli said on Saturday during the pre-match press-conference that the team has a clear vision towards their preparations for the T20 World Cup. "We wanted to give opportunities to players who have done well for the past two years in the domestic circuit and T20 cricket in the IPL. It is about finding the best possible balance we can for the side and not necessarily stick to one particular type of balance. If other teams can bat till number nine, so why cannot we? Whatever decisions are made, they are made looking at the future," Kohli said.

"The first two to three T20I series will help us assess every situation. Definitely the roadmap for T20 World Cup in 2020 is on our mind. It is an exciting prospect looking at the new bunch of guys in our lineup," he added.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.