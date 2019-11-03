India vs Bangladesh: We forgot how short he is - Rohit on not using review against Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim steeled the show with his unbeaten 60 runs off 43 balls with a strike rate of 139.53 helped Bangladesh to register their first ever T20I win against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday.

However Mushfiqur Rahim was closed to be dismissed three times in the match before he could finish off the chase with his audacious shots.

In the 10th over Yuzvendra Chahal had trapped the wicket-keeper before the stumps in in two successive deliveries, on both occasions the appeal was turned down by the Umpire. India did not go upstairs on any instance.

When the ball hit on Rahim's pads for the first time, Rohit went for a chat with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Chahal, the former looked unconfident and hence they did not considered of using DRS. On the second appeal they did not even had any conversation for the close-call and got prepared for the next ball.

Video tapes confirms that ball was hitting the stumps on both instances. Whereas in the same over Pant wasted an review against Soumya Sarkarfter his caught-behind appeal failed.

When Rohit was asked in the post-match presentation about the reviews? the captain said, "the reviews were a mistake from our side, not to talk about it at least, and the first ball he played on the back foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front foot, but we forgot how short he is."

Rohit also cridted Bagladesh for the way hey showed their resilience from the start of the match, "not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They put us under pressure right from the start when we were batting," said the 32-year-old.

India will play their second T20I match against Bangladesh which is scheduled to play at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on November 7.