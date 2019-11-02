India vs Bangladesh Throwback: When Rohit Sharma’s ‘no-ball’ gave Bangladeshis heartburn for all eternity

India vs Bangladesh has become the defining battle of the sub-continent. Coupled with Sri Lanka and Pakistan cricket’s demise – not to mention the latter’s propensity to send outside actors or host terrorists – Bangladesh vs India has become the fierce rivalry we look forward to in cricket.

From Dhoni’s iconic runout to the time he hit 19 runs in an over, it has become a match where one can expect nail-biting expectations.

But no moment is as etched in the Bangladeshi psyche as the Rohit Sharma ‘no-ball’, that moment where Bangladeshis feel they were robbed off their birth right.

Mention Rohit Sharma to any Tiger fanatic, and they will let off an angry ‘chur’ followed by a list of unprintable expletives.

Let’s go back to 2015 World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand. It wasn’t going to be a walk in the park for Dhoni’s boys despite remaining unbeaten and the Tigers had got into the KO stages after a win over England.