India vs Bangladesh Throwback: When Rohit Sharma’s ‘no-ball’ gave Bangladeshis heartburn for all eternity

India vs Bangladesh has become the defining battle of the sub-continent. Coupled with Sri Lanka and Pakistan cricket’s demise – not to mention the latter’s propensity to send outside actors or host terrorists – Bangladesh vs India has become the fierce rivalry we look forward to in cricket.
From Dhoni’s iconic runout to the time he hit 19 runs in an over, it has become a match where one can expect nail-biting expectations.
But no moment is as etched in the Bangladeshi psyche as the Rohit Sharma ‘no-ball’, that moment where Bangladeshis feel they were robbed off their birth right.
Mention Rohit Sharma to any Tiger fanatic, and they will let off an angry ‘chur’ followed by a list of unprintable expletives.
Let’s go back to 2015 World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand. It wasn’t going to be a walk in the park for Dhoni’s boys despite remaining unbeaten and the Tigers had got into the KO stages after a win over England.
The showdown with the Men in Blue at MCG was supposed to be a change to shrug off the minnow tag once and for all. Yet, the match will be remembered for an umpiring blunder. Rohit Sharma was given an additional life when he was caught but was given a reprieve.
India were 115/3 after 28 overs with Dhawan, Kohli and Rahane out. Roht was going strong with Raina for company against Mortaza and Co when in the 40th over by Robel Hossain.
Sharma batting on 90, scooped the ball to deep midwicket straight to a fielder and all hell broke lose when he was given a reprieve.
Aleem Dar called it a no-ball for height, and Umpire Ian Gould also agreed with him. Replays showed it was a marginal call and the ICC later said: “The no-ball decision was a 50-50 call. The spirit of the game dictates that the umpire’s decision is final and must be respected.”
Why Bangladeshi think it changed the match is still a mystery, given they went on to lose by 109 runs. Even Sheikh Hasina went on to say Bangladesh was "made to lose".
She told the players: "We would have won if the umpires did not give wrong decisions. Inshaallah, Bangladesh will win in the future. Bangladesh will become world champions someday.There's nothing to be upset. Everyone has seen how we were made to lose. We will win in the future.”
International Cricket Council (ICC) president Mustafa Kamal, a Bangladeshi, also joined the protest saying, "If needed, I will resign from the ICC. Speaking as fan, it appears to me that it (ICC) has become Indian Cricket Council. There needs to be an investigation. A result was forced on us today."
The ICC would reject the assertions but for Bangladesh, it was the day they were robbed off their birth right, even though there’s no evidence to suggest they’d go on to win this one.
