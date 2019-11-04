India vs Bangladesh T20I: The catch miss that changed the match

India vs Bangladesh T20I: A tale of two catches that changed the match 18 years after the Indian Army along with Bangladeshi freedom fighters took Dhaka from the tyrannical Pakistani Army, Bangladesh returned the favour by planting their flag of supremacy in the gas chamber we call the national capital.

After losing eight times in a row against India in T20I matches, Bangladesh snapped their losing streak in a smog-filled stadium.

The hero for the Tigers was Mushifiqur Rahim, who was a rock in the direst of circumstances, refusing to choke during the moment of truth like Bangladeshi players of yore.

On the other hand, his counterpart Rishabh Pant looked like he was rocked, with a game he’d like to forget that saw him first run out Shikhar Dhawan and later miss two clear LBWs before convincing Rohit Sharma to go appeal a non-existent edge.

Rahim scored 60 off 43 balls but it could’ve been very different. Krunal Pandya dropped an absolute sitter at midwicket off Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over.

A slog-sweep against the spin should’ve seen Rahim go back to the pavilion but Pandya’s cupped hand the midwicket boundary simply failed to clasp the ball as it popped out.

At that stage, Bangladesh needed a steep 31 off 16 balls. Pandya sheepishly looked around when it hand, perhaps glad in the fact that it didn’t happened during an IPL match which would’ve probably recorded on the Mumbai Indians next Netflix special and played on loop for all eternity.

In complete contrast, Afif Hossain executed a fabulous catch off his own bowling to end Shivam Dube’s miserable debut. A flattish delivery drifted into the left-hander and he was caught too early and his leading edge was caught by Hossain in acrobatic fashion. As the old adage goes, catches win matches, and these two catches – one that was and that one that wasn’t – appeared to decide the match.