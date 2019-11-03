India vs Bangladesh First T20I: Live Scores and Updates

India vs Bangladesh first T20 international, in Delhi: Bangladesh wins the toss and elects to bowl.
Bangladesh has opted to bowl first. The action starts in a few minutes. The teams are currently out for the national anthems.
India vs Bangladesh- IND 102/5 (16 Overs)
Fall of Wicket!
S Dube-1 (4)
c & b Afif Hossain
K. Pandya walks in to bat at no.7
India vs Bangladesh- IND 95/4 (14.5 Overs)
Fall of Wicket!
S Dhawan- 41 (42)
run out (Mahmudullah)
Shivam Dube walks in to bat at no.6
India vs Bangladesh - 70/3 (10.2 Overs)
Fall of Wicket!
S Iyer - 22 (13)
c Mohammad Naim b Aminul Islam
Rishabh Pant walks in to bat at no.5
India vs Bangladesh - 44/2 (7 Overs)
S Iyer - 7 (2)
S Dhawan - 13 (18)
Fall of Wicket!
K L Rahul - 15 (17)
c Mahmudullah b Aminul Islam
CRR: 6.29
India vs Bangladesh - 10/1 (1 Overs)
R Sharma - 9 (5)
S Dhawan - 1 (1)
CRR: 12
Fall of Wicket!
Rohit Sharma 9 (5)
lbw Shafiul Islam
