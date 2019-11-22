India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Latest Updates and Live Scores

Ravi Shastri setting his team up in a 3-4-3 formation, with the solid defensive duo of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara set to hold down the fort in front of goalkeeper/captain Virat Kohli. Swashbuckling striker Rohit Sharma is a strange choice for central defense, but on his day, Sharma is a mountain.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin take the flanks, with Ashwin looking to cut inside with the ball at every opportunity while Jinks looks to attack out wide. He needs to be careful with his control that far wide, though.

Through the center, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja look to create a solid midfield, restricting their opponents and exploiting any cracks they find in Bangladesh's defense.

And finally, we have the strike trio. Barca had MSN, Real had BBC, India have SIU. The attack will look to break through with pace and aggression at any opportunity, and even in the absence of the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah, they haven't lost their edge. Expect fire and fury from this team.

All said, this lineup looks deadly, and viewers are in for a treat.