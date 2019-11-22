India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Latest Updates and Live Scores

India v Ban: Ban 16/1(8.0)
Shadman Islam*: 10(27)
Mominul Haque: 0(6)
Ishant Sharma: 4-2-4-1
Mohammed Shami: 1-0-1-0
India lose their first review after Saha appealed for an edge off Shadman's bat. Shami doesn't even appeal for the decision, just runs up to Saha with a smile on his face. It's not given, and India review. Not sure what they heard there, because the replay shows no bat.
Wicket!
Bangladesh reviewed the decision, but DRS posted three reds, with ball tracker showing the ball crashing into leg stump. Imrul has to walk, and Bangladesh lose a review.
Imrul Kayes trapped lbw by Ishant Sharma! FOW 15-1(6.3)
Imrul Kayes: 4(15)
Ishant Sharma: 3.3-1-4-1
Mominul Haque in at No.3 for Bangladesh.
Ind v Ban: Ban 15/0 (6.0)
Imrul Kayes*: 4(12)
Shadnam Islam: 10(24)
Ishant Sharma to continue.
Ishant Sharma: 3-1-4-0
Umesh Yadav: 3-1-10-0
Ravi Shastri setting his team up in a 3-4-3 formation, with the solid defensive duo of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara set to hold down the fort in front of goalkeeper/captain Virat Kohli. Swashbuckling striker Rohit Sharma is a strange choice for central defense, but on his day, Sharma is a mountain.
Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin take the flanks, with Ashwin looking to cut inside with the ball at every opportunity while Jinks looks to attack out wide. He needs to be careful with his control that far wide, though.
Through the center, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja look to create a solid midfield, restricting their opponents and exploiting any cracks they find in Bangladesh's defense.
And finally, we have the strike trio. Barca had MSN, Real had BBC, India have SIU. The attack will look to break through with pace and aggression at any opportunity, and even in the absence of the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah, they haven't lost their edge. Expect fire and fury from this team.
All said, this lineup looks deadly, and viewers are in for a treat.
Ind vs Ban: Ban 0/0 (1 Overs)
Shadman Islam: 0 (6)
Imrul Kayes: 0 (0)
Ishant Sharma: 0/0 (1)
Ishant Sharma the tallest bowler from both sides takes the honor to bowl the first over of the historic day-night test.
Toss updates
Bangladesh won the toss and elect to bat first!
Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain
India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
Bangladesh Prime Minister along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has greeted all the Indian players and the Bangladesh players as Virat Kohli and Mominul Haque introduces their players one by one.
Ladies and gents and anyone who identifies as otherwise, please welcome to our live coverage of the Day Night Test in Kolkata, aka the Pink Ball Test. It's hard to remember the last time a Test match was awaited with such anticipation. The City of Joy's prodigal son has taken over as the BCCI chief, the city turned pink in anticipation and even the Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina is in the town. Also the 2001 cricket team that won against Australia will be felicitated. Also major sports icons like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, will be present.
