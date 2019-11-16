India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Virat Kohli bowled over by pace trio's brilliance

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hesitated to speak on some things that people may not be watching on TV when Harsha Bhogle asked the captain on team's performance in the post match presentation just after India thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs.

Virat spoke on team's bowling unit terming it as 'a dream bowling combination for any skipper' after their brilliant bowling performance that helped India to wrap the game in just three days. Also speaking on Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the team, the captain feels when he returns back, the team bowling will be the toughest side to face in the world.

India will focus to maintain their number one Test spot alive with playing the toughest teams around the world. Kohli particulary stressed on how his focus is to take Indian cricket higher, " the motivation has been right, the intent has been right and we are going to keep pushing in that direction."

When Kohli was asked about his signals with double-centurion Mayank Agarwal the captain responded, "I know the importance of getting big scores, I took a lot of time so I wanted him to score big. So as a senior batsman I wanted to make sure that he stayed focused. I don't want the guys to make the same mistakes that I made."

"The pink ball does a lot early on, more than the red ball. The pink ball Test is going to be exciting. It's going be a landmark event for Indian cricket and Indian Test cricket. The crowd over the last three days have been brilliant. It gives the players extra motivation to go out and put that extra effort," said the skipper on the Day-night Test match.