India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal smashes 243

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal resuming on yesterday's score of 37 against Banglaesh at Indore have scored a fantastic double century. Captain Kohli responded to his celebration with a thumbs up and asked him to carry on and get a triple ton.
However, the right-handed batsman went for a big six and was unfortunately caught in the deep. He made a brilliant 243 (330).
The Karnataka batsman brought up his 100 in 183 balls and his 200 in 303 balls. His innings was laced with 28 fours and 8 sixes.
Even after piling in runs in the domestic circuit, the 28-year-old waited a lot until he made his debut in Australia. He impressed every one with his fine technique and ability to play the waiting game. He hasn't looked behind after the tour.
Since then he has scored 3 centuries and 2 double centuries in only 8 Test matches.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)