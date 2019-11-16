Cricket

Updated on
LIVE

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3: Live scores and Match updates

By FPJ Web Desk

India declared their innings after they finished with 493/6 at the end of the Day 2. India gain a 343 runs lead from first innings. Here is the coverage from day 3 from India vs Bangladesh as Bangladesh goes to save themselves in the second innings.

Indian cricket team
Indian cricket team
BCCI Twitter

Fall of wicket

Mominul Haque: lbw Mohammed Shami 7 (20)

FOW: 37/3

Mushfiqur Rahim comes in to bat at 5.

Ind vs Ban: Ban 33/2 (12)

Mominul Haque: 7 (15)

Mohammad Mithun: 14 (20)

Umesh Yadav: 1/22 (6)

Drinks break and Bangladesh gets few runs with Mithun taking the charge on.

Ind vs Ban: Ban20/2 (10)

Mominul Haque: 7 (14)

Mohammad Mithun: 1 (9)

Umesh Yadav: 1/14 (5)

Fall of wicket

Shadman Islam: b Ishant Sharma 6 (24)

FOW: 16/2

Mohammad Mithun comes in to bat at 4.

Fall of wicket

Imrul Kayes: b Umesh Yadav 6 (13)

FOW: 10/1 (5.1)

Mominul Haque comes in to bat at 3.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in