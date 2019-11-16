India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3: Live scores and Match updates

Fall of wicket
Mominul Haque: lbw Mohammed Shami 7 (20)
FOW: 37/3
Mushfiqur Rahim comes in to bat at 5.
Ind vs Ban: Ban 33/2 (12)
Mominul Haque: 7 (15)
Mohammad Mithun: 14 (20)
Umesh Yadav: 1/22 (6)
Drinks break and Bangladesh gets few runs with Mithun taking the charge on.
Fall of wicket
Imrul Kayes: b Umesh Yadav 6 (13)
FOW: 10/1 (5.1)
Mominul Haque comes in to bat at 3.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)