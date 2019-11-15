India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2: Live Scores and Match Updates

50!
Mayank Agarwal pulls Ebadat Hossain's bouncer delivery towards mid-wicket to find a boundary and reach his 4th Test fifty with a classic shot.
Fall of Wicket
Cheteshwar Pujara: c (sub) Saif Hasan b Abu Jayed 54 (72)
FOW: 105/2
Virat Kohli come in to bat at 4.
Ind vs Ban: Ind 99/1 (28 overs)
Cheteshwar Pujara: 53 (69)
Mayank Agarwal: 39 (86)
Abu Jayed: 1/33 (9)
