India vs Australia: Is the captain all ears?

The Gabba has long been the venue where Australia start their home Test series but it was abandoned for the four-match series against India last year as the matches were held at traditional venues of Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

On Sunday, when Paine was asked if Australia would want to start the Border-Gavaskar series at Brisbane, he said: "Yeah, well, we will be certainly trying. We will have to run that by Virat (Kohli). We will get an answer from him at some stage I'm sure. That's where we like to start our summer and it has been for a long long time except for last summer. As I said we'll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe even get a Pink-ball Test if he's in a good mood. So we'll wait and see," he said, mocking the Indian skipper.

Paine said starting the season at Gabba does not win matches but allows them to settle down a little quicker. "The reason we win games of cricket in Gabba is because we outplay our opposition, that does not change depending on the venue. The venue does not matter, it is about skill and execution. But certainly, we enjoy playing here which allows you to settle into the game a little quicker."

Although India tour Down Under is a year away, it seems like the Aussies skipper Tim Paine hasn’t overcome the horrors of 1-2 defeat his side faced last November. Taking a dig at his counterpart, Paine has seeked Kohli’s "permission" for a Pink ball game as the series opener