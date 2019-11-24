India thrash Bangladesh in Pink Ball Test, win series 2-0

Ishant was the star in the first innings as he took 5-22 to help bowl Bangladesh out for 106. When India took to bat following this, they lost Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma to early lapses in concentration before Pujara and Kohli steadied the ship.

Pujara would then fall for 55, but Kohli continued in the company of Ajinkya Rahane, who also fell immediately after scoring his fifty. Kohli was unfazed, however, and made his 27th Test century in typically calm fashion before unloading on Abu Jayed. It took a wonderful catch from concussion substitute Taijul Islam to remove the Indian captain, who had looked in wonderful nick.

India declared at 347-9, giving their bowlers a full two sessions to try and finish the game within two days, but some stern resistance from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmadullah saw Bangladesh survive to the close of play. This came with a sad caveat, though, as Mahmadullah became the third Bangladeshi player to retire hurt in the match - after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan were forced to leave because of concussions suffered on Day 1.

He would not return to the field on day 3, leaving Mushfiqur to play out the rest of the game with the tail.

Ishant and Umesh were in no generous mood, and set about their task with real energy, looking to finish the game as soon as possible. And they did so, running through the tail in just 47 minutes to consign Bangladesh to a defeat by an innings and 47 runs.

Umesh finished with 5-53 in the second innings, taking his match tally to 8; while Ishant finished with 4 in the second, and 9 for the match.