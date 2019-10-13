India overcome the resilient SA tail and carry forward 326 runs advantage in last two days of the Test

Pune: While the security were kept on high alert after the intruder invaded the ground, South Africa’s ninth wicket pair of Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander frustrated the Indian bowlers as they held on to the crease, on third day of the 2nd Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association ground in Gahunje, here on Saturday.

With a lead of 326 runs, the decision of India batting again or asking South Africa to follow-on, will be known before the first ball is bowled on Sunday.

India pulled back to end the South African innings in the last over of the day for 275 (105.4). And it was Ravichandran Ashwin who did the trick by claiming the wicket of Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada and finish with a four-wicket haul. The spinner also accounted for the prize wickets of Faf du Plessis and de Kock in the first session of play.

But, it was Keshav Maharaj (72), who came in after the fall of skipper Faf du Plessis wicket to put on 109 runs in 42.1 overs along with Vernon Philander.

Everyone thought that after the departure of du Plessis’wicket, it was all but the end of road for the Proteas, but that was not to be as this pair played sensible cricket compared to the entire top-order batting line up of the visitors.

Coming after visiting the doctor, Maharaj who did not play in the last session on Friday for his shoulder injury, he played the anchor role while Philander played the role of second fiddle.

The approach by these batsmen was more sensible and their intention to stay was determined and saw Virat Kohli change the modus operandi of his bowlers, but Maharaj and Philander nullified their moves as they held on to the crease to ensure another day of the cricket at the venue.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami got the first breakthrough for India in the third over of the day, claming the wicket of skipper du Plessis and de Kock added 75 runs for the sixth wicket along side de Kock.

The Durban cricketer, Maharaj went to score his highest score 72 in Test cricket and the highest scorer of the team. His previous highest being 45. On the other hand the 34-year-old Philander who is in the team as an all-rounder was cruising on his patient 44 which came off 192 deliveries, silencing the 13,000-odd spectators who were quite after the morning session which saw the fall over five wickets.

Frustration was clear on the face of the Indian skipper Kohli as was seen urging the crowd to cheer them, but the spectators were also not happy as these two South African batters were a stubborn lot in the middle of the wicket, as their defence solid as a rock.

Faf du Plessis did not begin his innings on a right note as he nearly dragged the first ball he faced of Shami, but he recovered . On the other hand Quinton de Kock opened with a beautiful cover drive Umesh Yadav for four. But the South African skipper stood amends the ruins as his partners departed in bunch until Quinton de Kock joined him for the six wicket

The Indian pace attack did not lose venom even with Bumrah and Bhuvi not playing with the trio hitting the deck well and making to move the ball.

There was a slight disturbance in the Indian camp as Ishant Sharma was over stepping the danger area and had to be warned twice. Kohli righty took him out of action as another warning would be banned Ishant from bowling in the innings.

‘Point to prove’

These two guys have shown the grit and willingness and batted better then most of us on top, We will take it from them and prove it when we come to bat again in the second innings,” said Temba Bavuma while talking post the third day of the second Test against India, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, ground in Gahunje here on Saturday.

“We did not bowl and bat well in the first innings and Indians have played better in all departments, said as they were struggling against the Indian batting order and lter when they cme to bat themselves were no were close to match their rivals.

There is no devil on the wicket, it all depends how we aply ourselves and Vernon and Keshav have shown us and led the fight back against the World, class team India.

We have not come here to lose but to win and we will give the best shot,’said the all rounder.

This wicket is not different from any other wicket in our country and it has favour the seamers in the morning and later in the evening,”said Ravichandran Ashwin while talking to media after the days play.

Saha is a great cricketer and the way he collected Jadeja’s onendelivery almost near his face says he is good keeper, said the spinner who claimed four wicket including the prize wickets of Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis

He did applaud Keshav and Vernon for delaying with their approach. “They played well and applied themselves to the conditions playing the right shots against seamers and spinners,” said Ashwin who is not aware about the next move by the Indian if they would give a follow-on or they bat in the first session.