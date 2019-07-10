India lost to whom? Rajnath Singh’s Tweet goes wrong; deletes it in few minutes

<p>In a tweet to applaud Indian team after they lost in the World Cup Semi Finals against New Zealand, our Defence Minister Tweeted saying “Team India played a wonderful game of Cricket during the CWC19 in England. The Indian team may have lost the match to today but with their cricketing skills they have won the hearts everywhere”.</p><p>The tweet was deleted in few minutes.</p><p>He has been receiving birthday wishes from the whole country today and we suppose this tweet was a mistake in a hurry to console India’s defeat as well as praise their overall performance so that the party begins. (Just for Fun). Have a great and Healthy year Rajnath ji!</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>