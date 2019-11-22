Ind vs Ban: Wriddhiman Saha reaches 100-mark

India's Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha achieved a milestone on the first day of the historic day-night Test played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

Saha, 35, happened to become the 5th Indian keeper to complete hundred dismissals in Test cricket after Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam nicked one to the wicket-keeper.

Later, Saha pulled another stunner after he dived full-stretch to his right to dismiss Mahmudullah and claim the latter as his 101st dismissal. Saha has taken 90 catches and stumped the batsman eleven times in his career.

Last year Saha broke MS Dhoni's record effecting 10 dismissals in a single test match against South Africa at Capetown. Dhoni had accounted 9 dismissals against Australia in 2014.

Bangladesh are tottering at 73/6 after the first Session ended with Liton Das retired hurt after failing to pull Shami's bouncer that struck him on the helmet.