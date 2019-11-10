Ind vs Ban 3rd T20I: Pitch and Weather Report

Team India will aim to win the three-match T20I series as they take on Bangladesh in the third and final game here at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Sunday. Currently, the series is levelled at 1-1.

The Nagpur pitch will provide assistance to spinners and chasing won't be an easy task for any team. The weather on the other hand is expected to be humid and cloudy in the evening with no signs of rains to interupt the match. The weather reports show that Nagpur will observe a sunny day and is likely to see a hazy evening with city's dangerous air quality.

Mahmudullah who became the first Bangladesh skipper to win a T20I game against India will be hoping to add his name to win the first T20I bilateral series. He will make sure he uses his spinners at the start of the play to get some handful of wickets.

Rohit, whose explosive 43-ball 85 helped India to mark their comeback in the series will not want to lose the series at Nagpur. Sanju Samson can be a likely replacement for KL Rahul who hasn't perform well in this series. Also Rahul Chahar could be brought in place of Khaleel Ahmed who has leaked 81 runs in the previous two matches.

Teams batting first have won eight of the 11 T20Is played at this Nagpur, so the captain winning the toss has a clear choice of making his decision.