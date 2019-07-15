In pictures: Cricket fans go crazy at Trafalgar Square Fountain as England wins the World Cup

In the grand finale of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England defeated New Zealand cricket team, after one of the most nail-biting games of cricket ever played was tied twice. At the Lord’s, both the teams scored 241 in 50 overs and 15 in the super over. Not to forget the thrilling climax. This was England’s fourth attempt in the sport, after failures in the years 1979, 1987 and 1992. England cricket fans have been struggling to sum up their emotions after the win and scenes of joy is screen across the country. As the England team lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time ever thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to celebrate the moment.

Here’s are few pictures of cricket fans at Trafalgar Square Fountain as England wins the World Cup.