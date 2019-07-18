In-form Jason Roy gets first Test call

London: England have given Jason Roy his first Test call-up to face Ireland after the Surrey opener played a key role in his country's historic World Cup triumph, but pace bowler Mark Wood will be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

Roy was a crucial part of England's first World Cup-winning campaign, with his return after missing three matches with a torn hamstring coinciding with the winning streak that carried them to the title.

South Africa-born Roy scored 443 runs in the World Cup, but England's selectors were keen to get him red-ball practice ahead of the Ashes series against old rivals Australia, which starts on August 1 at Edgbaston.

However, Durham's Wood, who has a side strain, and Sussex paceman Jofra Archer, suffering from the same injury, were not selected for the Ireland clash.

Wood is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks following the injury he sustained in Sunday's final, leaving him certain to miss the start of the five-Test Ashes.

Roy's aggressive approach set the tone for England's World Cup run, which culminated in Sunday's thrilling final victory over New Zealand.

With England meeting Ireland at Lord's in a Test match next week -- scheduled for four days instead of the standard five -- Roy will be handed the chance to underline his ability to thrive in the longer form of the sport as well as in limited overs.

Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes -- man of the match in the World Cup final -- were both rested after their exploits in the 50-over tournament.

Squad for Ireland Test

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.