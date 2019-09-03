I'm all for it, it makes total sense: Virat Kohli on concussion substitutes

Kingston: India skipper Virat Kohli has endorsed the new ICC rule on concussion substitutes, saying it makes total sense to replace a player in such situations during a Test match as signs of trauma from a body blow can show up late.

On the fourth day of the second Test, the West Indies were forced to name Jermaine Blackwood as the concussion substitute for Darren Bravo after the batsman was stuck on the side of his helmet by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery in the last over on Day 3.

Even though Bravo resumed his innings on the fourth day morning, he couldn't carry on for long as delayed concussion symptoms showed up and was forced to retire hurt on 23. "Well I think it makes sense. Test cricket is very different because on that day you can play but when you come out the next day it's a different situation all together," Kohli said when asked about his views on concussion substitutes.

"AB (de Villiers) got hit in the IPL this year against Jasprit. The night he played he was fine but the next morning he was dizzy. "So, I think it makes total sense in Test cricket because when you wake up the next day you are totally different from what you were on the day when you got hit. That's what concussion does to you. So I am all for it, it makes total sense," he added.