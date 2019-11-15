If Sachin wouldn't be there then what would have happened? Explains Mithali Raj in her post

The skipper also wrote in her caption, "#SachinNahiHotaToh no one would cue up to take this iconic pic the last time he came out to bat!"

The tweet connects two events altogether, one where Tendulkar started his Cricket journey at National Stadium, Karachi when he played his first Test match against Pakistan back in 1989 and the other relates to his farewell International match against West Indies in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar blasted 74 runs in his finals Test innings ended up with 15921 Test runs and a total of 34347 International runs. The iconic cricketer served the nation for 24 years and has been inspiration to billions.