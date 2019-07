New Zealand vs England, World Cup final 2019 score: England - 241 50/50 overs, Match tied, Super over to be played

New Zealand - 201/5 43.5/50 ov CRR: 4.58

England - To Bat

NZ Projections: 229 @ Current Run Rate | 238 runs @ 6 RPO | 250 runs @ 8 RPONew Zealand vs England, whoever wins at the end of this match, world cricket is set to have a new champion.

Catch all the live updates for New Zealand vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final being played at Lord's, London

Click here for scorecard of New Zealand vs England

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Moeen Ali, James Vince.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.