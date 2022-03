India's Ravindra Jadeja is the new No. 1 all-rounder in Test cricket as per the latest ICC Rankings.

Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 175 and claimed 9 wickets against Sri Lanka in the last Test, overtook Jason Holder of West Indies as the top all-rounder.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:56 PM IST