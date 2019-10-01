I have learnt my lessons from 2015 tour: Du Plessis

Visakhapatnam: South African captain Faf du Plessis has "learnt" his lessons from the disastrous tour of India four years ago and hopes the team's young members will emerge as improved cricketers after the current Test series, beginning on Wednesday.

South Africa had no answer to the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, losing the four-match series 0-3. Du Plessis himself had a tough time, scoring just 60 runs in seven innings.

"What Test cricket in general does to you is if there is a flaw in your game, it exposes it. Obviously last time we came here as a batting unit and personally myself found it difficult in tough conditions. The fact is that I needed to get better from a defensive and technical point of view to adapt to play in tough conditions," Du Plessis said on the eve of the first Test.

He is among the five squad members who had toured in 2015. The other four are Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Vernon Philander who played just one Test before getting injured.

"It was tough for everyone, but it was huge value for me. After that I started playing spin better. So I think all players have to go through tough times to make them better and understand where their potential weaknesses are. And then either you can disappear or come back stronger." It is a fresh bunch of players helped by an Indian in Amol Muzumdar, who is South Africa's batting coach for the Test series.