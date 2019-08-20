Hunt for support staff begins

Mumbai: Bharat Arun and R Sridhar as bowling and fielding coaches respectively are job done, while batting coach Sanjay Bangar’s position is on a sticky wicket, as the five wise men sat down on Monday to select the support staff for the Team India.

Going by the strike-force of the Men in Blue, it has improved in leaps and bounds so Bharat Arun’s association with the team is all set to be extended.

And to add to the credentials of the bowling coach Bharat Arun, Shastri’s positive take is sure to help Arun’s cause. South Africa’s Jonty Rodes could return empty-handed as R Sridhar’s role as the fielding coach has been flawless.

"In the last four-five years, the biggest improvement has been in the fielding department. And the endeavour is to make this side the best fielding team in the world.

It's a clear diktat to whosoever wants to play in this team to have a spectacular standard of fielding, especially in white-ball cricket," is what the Indian chief coach had to say about Sridhar’s role.

Only Sanjay Bangar's position could come under the scanner, especially after his jigging around No. 4 slot in the team. With former selector Vikram Rathour and former India batsman Praveen Amre applying, it will be interesting to see how this one pans out.

With the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) deciding on Ravi Shastri's re-appointment as the India head coach recently, it is now left to the selectors led by MSK Prasad to pan out the remaining support staff of the team.

In all probability Sridhar’s and Arun’s stint with the team will continue, but Sanjay’s role in the team could find a new name, said a BCCI official while talking to The Free Press Journal, here on Monday.

The final names of all the support staff will be announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev and his two associated of the CAC wanted to be a part of the team, but as it was against the constitution, they were not among the wise people to select the support staff, according to the BCCI sources.