Hint of Dhoni in his captaincy: Irfan Pathan compares Mahmudullah to Captain Cool

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has recently hailed Bangladesh's T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad for his excellent leadership and also spoke on his captaincy stints that somehow matched with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Irfan Pathan, 35, was doing the post-match analysis for the official broadcasters of India vs Bangladesh second T20I where India thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets to equal the series with 1-1.

In the post-match analysis, Pathan expressed how Mahmudullah has sustained the role of Bangladesh's skipper with great qualities of a skipper.

The J&K mentor stressed on the bowling changes Mahmudullah made during the first T20I match, bringing in the part-time bowlers after the completion of powerplay.

"There was a hint of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his captaincy as he also used part-time bowlers after the power play which is a strategy often used by Dhoni," Irfan Pathan added.

Pathan having played under Dhoni's leadership in several International T20I's and also at IPL with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants felt Mahmudullah acquires a similar captaincy approach.

India will take on Bangladesh in the final T20I which will also decide the fate of the series at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Sunday.