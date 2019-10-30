5 firsts that took place at Eden Gardens – the real home of cricket

Eden Gardens is the oldest cricket stadium located in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal. The stadium hosts Bengal Cricket team in Ranji Trophy and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. It is the most iconic cricket stadium in the world with the capacity to hold 68,000 spectators in the stands.

It is the home ground of former Indian skipper and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly whose recent decision of starting a day-night test in India to increase the number of audience in the stands and revive test cricket in the nation.

Let us have a look at some hidden facts about the venue which also has unleashed many events before any other Indian stadium.

1) First Stadium to host a World Cup Final outside England

In the 1987 World Cup, Eden Gardens got the honour to host Australia and England for the high-voltage title clash on November 8. Australia won its first ever World Cup at this venue after defeating their rivals by seven runs. Before Eden hosted the finals in 1987, the other three World Cup Finals were hosted at Lord’s Cricket ground in London.

2) First Asian Test Championship match

Edens hosted the first match of the Asian Test Championship played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The latter eventually won the encounter by 46 runs with Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar and Indian Javagal Srinath were jointly awarded the man of the match awards.

3) Harbhajan Heroics and India’s greatest victory

India’s one of the greatest victory in test cricket was witnessed by Eden Gardens fans. India had bounced back after they collapsed for 171 in the first innings in reply to Australia’s 445. India followed on in the second innings with Rahul Dravid (180) and VVS Lakshman (281) forged a 376 runs partnership for the fifth wicket-stand to give India a lead of 383 runs.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian bowler to pick hat-trick in Tests after dismissing Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in three successive deliveries in the 72nd over of the first innings. India crushed Australia by 171 runs to level the series 1-1.

4) Hosts for India’s 200th and 250th Tests

The stadium hosted the 200th and 250th home tests for India in 2005 and 2016 respectively. India thrashed Pakistan by 195 runs to win its 200th homes test and defeated the Black Caps in the 250th test by 178 runs.

5) Hosting the first Day-Night Test

Just after Sourav Ganguly took the office as the President of the BCCI the proposal for a day-night test was made straight away. After the Bangladesh Cricket Board agreed the proposal, it will be Eden Garden’s which will be hosting the first day-night test in India on November 22.