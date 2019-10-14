Here Comes the Son: Jay Shah likely to become BCCI Secretary

In a dramatic turn of events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is set to become the new secretary of the BCCI.

According to reports, on the other hand Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal will hold the position of treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A meeting was conducted last night between the compliant members in Mumbai. While the final decision on who will wear the captain's hat (President) and who will be deputy (Secretary) awaits, it is strongly believed that the trio of Brijesh, Jay and Ganguly could be given the responsibility of guiding the board post the era of the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

A source close to one of the top members of cricket association in BCCI told the ANI, "Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be secretary and Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal is set to become treasurer of the BCCI."

When the new office bearers assume office, it will end a 33-month term of the Committee of Administrators, which called shots in running the cricket affairs in country post Lodha Committee reforms.