Hearing on Rahul Dravid’s conflict case concludes

The 46-year-old former India captain had earlier explained his case in a personal hearing held in Mumbai on September 26. However, the ethics officers asked Dravid to depose before him for a second time but on Monday.

The NCA chief was represented by his lawyer PTI has learnt. Asked why Dravid was required to depose again, Jain added, "There is no special reason. I had some doubts and I thought I must clarify them".

Dravid is currently the NCA Director in Bengaluru besides being a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

He was also the head coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being handed the NCA role, which includes monitoring the progress of these two sides as well.

In his earlier submission, Dravid had defended himself saying he has taken leave of absence from India Cements and he has nothing to do with the Chennai Super Kings.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge of the BCCI when the September hearing took place but a new set of officer-bearers were elected on October 23, ending the 33-month tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed panel.