Hardik Pandya wishes Zaheer Khan on his 41st birthday, gets trolled for cheeky post

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday. All-rounder Hardik Pandya took a cheeky dig while wishing Zaheer Khan on his birthday.

Zaheer Khan represented India in 92 Tests and 200 One Day Internationals. Playing his first international game for the Indian team, Zaheer bagged an impressive three for 38 to help India register a comfortable win in Nairobi. A video of the same match was shared by Hardik Pandya, while taking a cheeky dig at Zaheer on his birthday. Pandya while sahring the video on Twitter said "Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here @ImZaheer."