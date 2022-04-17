Happy Birthday KL Rahul: A look at his 3 memorable knocks as batter turns 30

Born on 18 April 1992 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Kananur Lokesh Rahul is an Indian international cricketer and currently vice-captain of the India national cricket team in all formats.

Hailing from a background of high academic standards, KL Rahul was born and brought up in the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, where his father is a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering.

Rahul rose through the ranks of Under-19 cricket and broke into the Karnataka first-class side and had a decent debut season in 2010-11.

In the same season, he represented his country at the 2010 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, scoring a total of 143 runs in the competition.

He made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013, for Royal Challengers Bangalore and currently is leading the newly formed Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul has over 3200 IPL runs to his name and his run-tally from the last four seasons.

KL Rahul has put in some exciting performances with his batting and part-time wicket-keeping. Here is a look at his top five knocks:

110 off 51 balls vs West Indies in 2016: Chasing a mammoth 246 for victory against West Indies in the 1st match of the T20I series played in the US, India was kept in the game by his memorable knock. At the famous 1st T20I at Lauderhill in 2016, KL Rahul, who came in at number 4, smacked 110 runs off 51 balls with 12 fours and 5 sixes.

199 in Test vs England in 2016: After Mohammed Azharuddin, KL Rahul is only the second Indian batsman to be dismissed on 199. This was his 4th Test century, missing his double-century by 1 run. Rahul scored a total of 199 runs off 311 balls which included sixteen long boundaries and three big sixes.

80 off 52 vs Australia in 2020: KL Rahul walked in at No 5 and smashed a brilliant 52-ball 80 against Australia at Rajkot on Friday during the second ODI. His 52-ball blitz was laced with six fours and three sixes. India added 140 runs in the 17 overs when Rahul was at the crease.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:38 PM IST