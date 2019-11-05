Happy Birthday King Kohli: When Virat Kohli turned vegan and said bye-bye to meat and dairy products

It’s not easy for a Delhi boy to say goodbye to butter chicken and all other goodies but last year, Virat Kohli took a leaf from many professional athletes’ books and turned vegan.An avid foodie who loved his biryani, Kohli even gave up eggs and dairy products last year.

Kohli found that turning vegan helped his digestive power, and he wasn’t missing eggs or dairy. It has also been claimed that Kohli’s new diet had a calming influence on his fiery personality and temperament and he felt stronger than ever before.https://www.instagram.com/p/BvzDcMSA3-y/?utm_source=ig_embed