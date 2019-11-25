'Guess they are testing his heart': Harbhajan as heartbroken as Tharoor over Samson being dropped

Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh hits out at MSK Prasad led selection panel for dropping Kerala batsman Sanju Samson from the squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies in December.
On Monday, Harbhajan Singh replied to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's tweet expressing his sentiments on Samson being tested for his patience as Harbhajan wrote "I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful" replying to Shashi Tharoor.
The politician had brought up his concern for Samson's omission from the squad. He questioned the selection committe is testing his batting skills or his patience inside him.
"Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?" wrote Tharoor on his Twitter handle.
Sanju Samson was included in the Bangladesh series after his note-worthy peformance for Kerala where he slammed his maiden double-century scoring 212 against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Despite his good form and his exploits with the bat Samson was seen on the bench throughout the series. The only moment when he came on the field was to serve water to the players.
Sanju Samson has showed no sign of breaking down during all these events and has kept himself focusing on the game. On November 22 Samson tweeted with a smiley emoji where he tries to convey that nothing is over yet.
