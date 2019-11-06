Guaranteed: Rohit Sharma set for another century in next T20I

Rohit Sharma is all set to hit another century in the second T20I against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on November 7.

The 32-year-old who is leading India as the stand-in skipper will be the first Indian cricketer to feature in hundred T20 International matches.

Only Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has played more than 100 T20 International matches and Rohit will be the second player in World to have hundred appearances in the shortest format in national colours.

Rohit will go ahead of veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi who has played 99 T20I matches in his career. In the first T20I match, Rohit Sharma surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most capped Indian player with 99 matches ahead of Dhoni’s 98.

Rohit also holds the record of most T20I runs with 2452 runs from 91 innings striking at 137. India lost the first T20I of the three-match series by seven wickets as Bangladesh registered their first ever win against their Asian rivals. India will eye to win the second game at Rajkot to level the series.