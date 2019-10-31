Glen Maxwell to miss the final T20I match due to mental health problems

Australia’s power-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell is taking a break from cricket to handle his mental health issues. Hence, he won’t feature in the final T20 match against Sri Lanka in Melbourne, confirmed Cricket Australia.

Meanwhile, Western Australia’s left-handed batsman D’Arcy Short will replace the Victorian born all-rounder for the third and final T20I. Maxwell scored a quick-fire 62 runs off 28 balls, his innings included seven fours and three big sixes, his knock helped Australia to power a 233/2 after 20 overs and they won the match by 134 runs. In the second T20I he didn’t came to bat as Australia stirred the match by nine wickets.

However, Cricket Australia shows its complete support with the player as the board will collaborate with Cricket Victoria’s support staff to ensure for Maxwell’s well-being and his reintegration into the game.

We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time,” CA’s Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Olive said.

He is a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer. It is important we look after Glenn and all our players,” he added.

CA’s Support Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd also opened up on Maxwell’s case as he said “Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health.

As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff.”

There is no clarity on Maxwell’s return to the game, it also seems he is likely to miss the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan that begins on November 3