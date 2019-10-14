GG Foundation to take care of 100 children

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is over the moon and has announced that his NGO GG Foundation will take care of 100 children of those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

"Making these angels smile is one of the biggest achievements of my life. Congratulations to GG Foundation! Proud to share that we will be taking care of 100 children of martyrs. Their fathers sacrificed their lives for our nation and now it's our turn to show how grateful we are!" Gambhir said in a tweet.

The GG Foundation aims at supporting children of slain armed personnel and providing post-trauma counselling and 100 per cent funding of education of intervened children.

The NGO aims at empowering adolescent girls (15 -18 years) by improving their socio-economic development. This will be achieved by providing education in hygiene, nutrition and motivate them to complete their education.