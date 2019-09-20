Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli looks an effective captain in the international arena simply because he has got two successful captains like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the side, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said.

Dhoni is considered as one of India’s greatest captains having won two World Cups while Rohit has been a very successful franchise skipper leading Mumbai Indians to an unprecedented four IPL titles.

“Still a long way to go for him (Kohli). Kohli was very good in the last World Cup (in England) but he has a long way to go. He captains so well in international cricket because he has got Rohit Sharma, he had MS Dhoni for a long time,” Gambhir told reporters after interacting with the students of a university on Thursday.

Gambhir said a skipper’s effectiveness is tested when you don’t have the services of several talented players. “Captaincy credentials are noticed when you are leading a franchise, when you do not have other players supporting you,” said Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles.

“I have been honest whenever I have spoken about this. See what Rohit Sharma has achieved for Mumbai Indians, see what Dhoni has achieved for Chennai Super Kings. If you compare that with RCB, the results are there for everyone to see”, the cricketer-turned politician said.