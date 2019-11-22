Ganguly's selfie wins praise from fans on Twitter

New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday tweeted a selfie with euphoric spectators at the Eden Garden in the background, garnering 2.8K retweets and 32.1K likes.

He wrote on his Twitter handle @SGanguly99, "Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test", tagging BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the BCCI.

Fans posted effusive praise for the former India skipper, some posting pictures of their cricketing idol.

A fan gushed: "Glad to see BCCI president is working hard."

"The King in his own backyard! What a sight!," wrote another.

A fan remarked: "Only you can make Test cricket alive in our country... Respect for you, Sir..."

Another post read: "Unbelievable crowd. Bring back the memories of 2001 India vs Australia Kolkata Test. More than 1 lakh used to fill that time."

A fan thanked the BCCI chief for the first pink ball day-night Test in the country between India and Bangladesh. "Thank you dada for making this 1st day-night Test match possible. We almost waited for 4 years for our 1st D/N Test match. Thank you once again."

One fan posted a meme showing Ganguly in a foul mood. He wrote: Sourav Ganguly arranges first #PinkBallTest in India, hypes it like anything else, invite who's who. Bangladesh: 38-5 in first session of Day 1."

The meme was captioned: "Is it a joke?"