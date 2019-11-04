Ganguly thanks India and Bangladesh for playing under Delhi pollution

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ganguly said, "Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done Bangladesh."

Bangladesh managed to pull off a big victory because of Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten knock of 60 runs. Also, this was their first ever victory over India in the shortest format of the game.

With this victory, Bangladesh has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second T20I between both teams will be played on November 7 at Rajkot.

