From Dhoni Review System to Don't Ask Rishabh System: Twitterati invents a new term for DRS

India came back strongly from their first match defeat at the hands of Bangladesh to win the three match T20I series 2-1, but there was no respite for stumper Rishabh Pant as the jeers turned into catcalls for his gaffes behind the stumps, especially with the Decision Review System (DRS).

Pant, who was under the scanner for his wrong DRS calls in the first rubber, made similar mistakes on Sunday even as India won the tie by 30 runs, largely due to Deepak Chahar's unexceptional spell with the ball.

During Bangladesh's chase of 174, pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled a shortish delivery to Mohammad Naim and Pant launched an appeal for caught behind. He even convinced stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma to seek a review only for replays to show that the ball was missing the bat with a wide gap between them.

There were chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni", the former India captain known to call it right almost every time, as social media also lashed out at Pant's repeated failures.

"The DRS would never fail if captain always do the opposite of Pant's opinion," wrote a Twitter user.