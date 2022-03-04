From alleged assault to multiple affairs: Shane Warne’s top 5 controversies

The much-celebrated spinner Shane Warne's death has sent shockwaves around the globe.

Shane Warne may arguably be the greatest spinner ever to have graced the game but his misdemeanours off the field have often taken precedence over his actions on it – at least since his retirement from the game.

Here’s a look at the top controversial moments from the legendary spinner’s life:

Sharing Information With a Bookie: Warne, during Australia’s 1994 tour of Sri Lanka, along with his teammate Mark Waugh was found guilty of accepting money in lie of exchanging pitch and weather report with a bookie before the start of a match.

Consuming Banned Substance: One of the biggest controversies in Shane Warne’s life was when he was tested positive for consumption of a banned substance. Just a day before the start of the 2003 ODI World Cup, Warne’s drug test conducted during an ODI series in Australia came positive. He was sent home from South Africa, the host of the world cup. He himself admitted to having taken a ‘fluid’ tablet to get into shape. The ban extended to a year in which time he took up commentary positions.

Affairs And Divorce: Warne was married to Simone Callahan between 1995 and 2005. He has three children with Callahan. They were reported to be getting back together in 2007 but Callahan returned to England after Warne mistakenly sent her a text which was meant for another woman. In 2005, he reportedly invited a British woman to join him in a foursome. Warne also dated actress Liz Hurley who dumped him after the cricket was found to be having an affair with another woman.

Dirty Talk Scandal: In 2000, reports surfaced of him nagging a British woman. The woman had stated that Warne was texting her constantly. Warne was stripped of Australia’s vice-captaincy after that. He admitted to having indulged in ‘dirty talk’ with the woman despite being married at that time.

Steve Waugh: Shane Warne and Steve Waugh had a very checkered relationship. It began after the former Australian Captain had dropped Warne from the third Test squad of the 1999 West Indies tour. Most recently, in 2016, Warne had said that Waugh is the “most selfish cricketer” he has played with. “There’s a lot of reasons I don’t like Steve Waugh, a lot of reasons, because he is the most selfish cricketer I’ve played with,” he had said.

